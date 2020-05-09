|
|
Elbert Jack O'Tyson
Martinez, GA—Mr. Elbert Jack O'Tyson, 90, went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2020.
Jack was a native of Augusta, GA where he graduated from Richmond Academy. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church and a member of his beloved Trinity Bible class. Jack served in many roles for his church. He was recently recognized by First Presbyterian as having 71 years of service [the longest membership]. Jack was also a long-term volunteer with the Golden Harvest Food Bank. He was a true servant to all those who knew and needed him.
Jack lived life to the fullest and touched the hearts of many. He enjoyed watching sports, especially college football games; a die-hard UGA dawg fan.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents Katie C. and Jack Seabright O'Tyson, and his wife of 60 years Lillie Beazley O'Tyson.
He is survived by his daughters Beverly Majanovic (Mahi) of Martinez GA and Barbara Aton (Keyes) of McClellanville SC; a son Elbert Jack 'Bubba' O'Tyson, Jr of Augusta GA, and six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Special thanks to Dr. Boone and his staff, Lutheran Hospice of Mt. Pleasant, SC, First Presbyterian Church Ministers/Staff and the Trinity Bible Class. The family wants to express their deepest appreciation to all of Jack's friends who supported him and his family with prayers during this time.
Due to the current restrictions associated with the Covid-19 virus, a private graveside service for the immediate family is being scheduled. A memorial service at First Presbyterian Church will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the: Trinity Bible Class, First Presbyterian Church, 642 Telfair Street, Augusta GA 30901.
Please sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 10, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2020