Mr. Elbert S. Jones
Augusta, GA—Mr. Elbert Samuel Jones of Augusta, GA, entered into rest Monday, June 29, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Blanche Jones; three brothers and three sisters, James Jones Jr. (Jacqueline), Bobby Jones Sr. (Catherine), Herbert Garrett Jr. (Jureen), Brenda Nkpejajah, Mary Garrett and Nancy Anderson (Lawrence); and a host of other family members and friends.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
