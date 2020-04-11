Home

Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Elbert Wray Farlow Jr. Obituary
Elbert Wray Farlow, Jr.
Chapel HIll, NC/Augusta, GA—Elbert Wray Farlow, Jr., died peacefully on April 9, 2020.
Wray was born in High Point, N.C. to Savannah Hillis and Elbert Wray Farlow, Sr. Wray grew up in Augusta, Ga., and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was proud to be a Sigma Chi and a cheerleader with his sister, Sarah Jane. Wray served in the Korean War.
Always an entrepreneur, he was a manufacturing representative, primarily for Tanner of N.C., and owned various resort shops around the United States. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church and Greensboro Country Club.
He was predeceased by his parents, and his two sisters, Dorothy Walker and Sarah Jane McLeod. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jacquelyn Bright Mapp Farlow, son Elbert Wray Farlow III and wife Rebecca of Charlotte; Ashley Wall and husband Jon of Greensboro; Savannah Holbrook and husband Steve of Greensboro; and five grandchildren: Elbert Wray Farlow IV and Sarah Bennett Farlow, Caroline and Aubrey Wall, and Steven Meeks.
The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our dear friends. A celebration in memory of his life will be held at a later time. Online condolences are welcome at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 12, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
