|
|
Eldora Collier Amason
Augusta, GA—Eldora Collier Amason passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mary and Henry J. Collier, born October 31, 1921 in Statenville, Georgia. She and her husband Bob, a WWII veteran, moved to Augusta in 1948.
A Christian woman, she spent years visiting and praying with women where were incarcerated. Dora was especially known for her outstanding Southern cooking and her vegetable gardens.
Survivors include her three daughters: Gwen A. Fulcher Young (Bob), Cheryl A. Carswell, and Patricia A. Early. Grandchildren Michelle Braithwaite (Andrew), Andrea Johnson, Kirk Daniel (Tina), Shawn Carswell, and Joshua Early (Lindsey), great grandchildren Caroline Campbell (Garrett), Chad Johnson, and Collier Daniel, great great granddaughter Eryn Johnson.
Her body was donated for scientific research to the Medical College of Georgia. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family offers grateful appreciation to the staff at Kentwood Nursing Facility.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 13, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019