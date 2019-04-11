Home

Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
Eldorah W. Baker

Eldorah W. Baker Obituary
Eldorah W. Baker, 100, of Augusta, GA passed away peacefully after a long and interesting life on March 18, 2019.

Mrs. Baker is originally from Warwick, Rhode Island. She retired after 40 years from the Richmond County Public Library as Chief Circulation Clerk. She always had a love of reading.

Eldorah is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Baker. Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Baker Dunn (Richard); grandchildren, Michael Christopher Dunn, Carey Dunn Green (Chris); and great-grandchildren, Brandon Green and Emily Green.

In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the Richmond County Public Library, 823 Telfair Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019
