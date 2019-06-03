Home

Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
4921 Columbia Road
Grovetown, GA
View Map
Eleanor Allan Hanson Obituary
Eleanor Allan Hanson, longtime Augusta resident and widow of the late David Scott Hanson, peacefully died of natural causes on Saturday, June 1. She was 100 years old.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated in the chapel of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 4921 Columbia Road, Grovetown, GA, at 11:00 on Thursday, June 6 with Fr. Michael Ingram officiating. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Burial will be private.

Born in Charleston, SC, on July 28, 1918, Eleanor was the youngest daughter of Richard Hobcraft Allan and Mary Elizabeth O'Neill Allan, both of Charleston. She was the niece of the noted Charleston artist Elizabeth O'Neill Verner and also the niece of Dr. Sarah Campbell Allan, the first female physician in South Carolina.

Eleanor was educated at Ashley Hall School in Charleston, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, DC, and graduated from the College of Charleston. She possessed a keen, inquisitive mind and an open, loving heart. She led an active life as a mother, a volunteer for local charities, an inveterate traveler and concert goer and an avid tennis player, playing her last set at age 88. Her energy, enthusiasm, sense of humor and joie de vivre were awe inspiring.

She is survived by four children: David Scott Hanson, Jr. (Beverly) of Atlanta, GA; Christopher Allan Hanson of Greenwood, SC; Stephen O'Neill Hanson of Charleston, SC; and Mary Alden Hanson (Barry Lumpkin) of Wake Forest, NC; six grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

The family thanks Teresa Moffett for her loving care and all the staff of the Pavilion at Brandon Wilde Life Care Community in Evans, GA, for their devoted personal attention and dedication. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 1833 Broad St, Augusta, GA 30904; or Catholic Social Services, 911 12th Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 3 to June 4, 2019
