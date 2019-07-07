|
Wife--Mother--Teacher
Eleanor Cecelia Achenbach Moss passed away from natural causes in Atlanta, GA at the age of 96. Born in Colorado Springs, CO on November 17th , 1922, Eleanor moved with her family to New York City at the age of 2 where she grew up in Brooklyn. At 15, she met "the boy next door," Earl Moss, who became the love of her life. While Earl served his country in the Navy, Eleanor fulfilled her life-long dream of becoming a teacher by attending the State University of New Paltz, NY where she received her teaching degree. As soon as Earl returned from the war in the Pacific, they were married in Charleston, SC in 1941. Eleanor and Earl moved to Augusta in 1947, raised their family of five children, and opened their home to two grandmothers, numerous cousins, and scores of friends and family filling their lives with laughter and warmth. They were active members of St. Mary's on the Hill Church for over 50 years, and Eleanor taught at St. Mary's on the Hill Catholic School. She taught public school in Augusta for 37 years at John Milledge School, Tubman Junior High School, William Robinson Elementary School, and Glenn Hills High School. She was a leader and contributing member to Delta Kappa Gamma Rho Chapter, a professional society for woman educators, and Richmond County Educator's Association. She retired from Glenn Hills in 1984. She was a devoted educator and an early role model of a modern working woman who juggled a busy family with full time teaching. She believed in the power of education and dedicated her life to her profession and her students. Eleanor exemplifies "The Greatest Generation" as she lived through the Great Depression and World War II and shaped her life around God, family, and country.
Eleanor is survived by her children William Earl Moss and his wife Kathryn Marshall Moss of Melbourne, FL, Patricia Ann Dawson of Bluffton, SC, Jeanne Marie Therese of La Quinta, CA, James Robert Moss and his wife Joan Graese Moss of Chesapeake, VA, Marianne Moss Hines and her husband John B. Hines of Atlanta, GA. Her grandchildren Sandra Moss San Nicolas, Theresa Moss, Elizabeth Ann Dawson, James Robert Moss, Jr, Jeremy Ryan Moss, Georgia Anne Novotny, Christine Marie Woodcock, Gerald Novotny, Jr, Katherine Cecelia Hines, and Margaret Anne Hines; great-grandchildren Jonathan Christopher Moss, Francine Nichole Moss, Joe William Moss, Miranda Hope Moss, Silas Alexander Moss, Aiden Joseph Moss, Journey Marie Woodcock, and Venture Patton Woodcock; and great-great-grandchildren Madden Reid Cepede and Madena Rei Moss. Thank you to the staff at Budd Terrace at Wesley Woods for their compassion and assistance to Eleanor and a special thanks to Gwendolyn Barton who tenderly cared for Eleanor in the last years of her life.
Eleanor donated her body to the Medical College of Georgia thus, even in death, continues to teach everyone around her lessons about life and death. A celebration of Eleanor's life will take place on November 16th, 2019 at St. Mary's on the Hill Church with a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rho Chapter-Delta Kappa Gamma, c/o Judith Mealing, 1824 Hidden Hills Drive, North Augusta, SC 29841 or to Catholic Social Services.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 7, 2019