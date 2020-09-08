Eleanor E. Fleischauer
Evans, GA—Eleanor E. Fleischauer, 86, wife of the late Arthur Fleischauer, entered into rest Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Westover Memorial Park with Reverend Chris Williford officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
