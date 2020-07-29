1/
Eleanor Lorraine Harrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Lorraine Harrison
Augusta, GA—Eleanor Lorraine Harrison, 84, entered into rest Thursday, June 18, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Asbury United Methodist Church with Reverend Thom Davies and Reverend Alan Smith officiating.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Clarice Harrison; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Mell Clayton; and her nephew, Christopher Clayton.
She is survived by her niece, Joyce Gentry (Keith); her nephews, Richard Clayton (Lisa) and Jimell Clayton (Karen); her great nieces, Stephanie Young (Matt), Tricia Owens (Eric), Rachael Clayton, Katie Clayton, and Jessica Gentry; her great nephews, Joseph Clayton and Drew Clayton; her great great nieces, Taylor Owens, Celeste Clayton, Erin Clayton, and Riley Clayton; and her great great nephew, Tyler Owens.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved