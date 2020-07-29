Eleanor Lorraine Harrison
Augusta, GA—Eleanor Lorraine Harrison, 84, entered into rest Thursday, June 18, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Asbury United Methodist Church with Reverend Thom Davies and Reverend Alan Smith officiating.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Clarice Harrison; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Mell Clayton; and her nephew, Christopher Clayton.
She is survived by her niece, Joyce Gentry (Keith); her nephews, Richard Clayton (Lisa) and Jimell Clayton (Karen); her great nieces, Stephanie Young (Matt), Tricia Owens (Eric), Rachael Clayton, Katie Clayton, and Jessica Gentry; her great nephews, Joseph Clayton and Drew Clayton; her great great nieces, Taylor Owens, Celeste Clayton, Erin Clayton, and Riley Clayton; and her great great nephew, Tyler Owens.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
