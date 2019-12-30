|
Eleanor Pearl Barney
Evans, GA—Eleanor Pearl Barney, 83, wife of Oscar Ray Barney, entered into rest Saturday December 14, 2019 at her residence in Camilla Walk.
A memorial service will be held 4 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Central Church of Christ 3650 Riverwatch Parkway, Augusta, GA with Ben Weathers officiating.
Mrs. Barney was preceded in death by her parents Louise and Thedford Roy; her sons Roy Blackwell and Paul Barney; as well as her daughters Laura Baker and Peggy Gunther. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Oscar Ray Barney, her sister Janette Roy of Knoxville, TN. her brother Thedford "Ted" Roy, of Knoxville, TN ; her daughters Janelle Keener, of Orlando, Deborah Blackwell of McDonough, GA, Cindy Elam of Evans, GA, Genia Blackwell (daughter-in-law) of Clarks Hill and Susan Barney of Martinez, GA, as well as her son John Barney of Martinez. She was "MeMa" to 23 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Married 31 years she would still be mistaken as a newlywed, seen frequently holding the hand of her husband. A life-long member of the Church of Christ and long-time resident of the Augusta area, she loved to travel and passed her love of cruising down several generations. Those who knew her might tell you while her feet were often cold, her heart was always full of warmth and love. Her smile and presence are missed deeply by her family and friends.
