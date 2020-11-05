1/1
Elease Dunbar Lord
1931 - 2020
Augusta, GA—Elease D. Lord entered into rest on Friday, October 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden at 11:00 a.m. She is survived by her children, Willie Earl (Geradine) Lord, Anna Marie (CSM Charles) Withers, Janice (Micheal) Calloway, Gwendolyn Striggles, Johnny Lord; sister, Ora Lee Wilson, Consuella O. Mills; seventeen grandchildren, 27 great-grands; twenty- two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/06/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
November 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Geraldine and Anthony Wade
Friend
November 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Scoop &Sharon Howard
Family
November 2, 2020
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Miss Lord was a great lady, she set examples for others to live by. My husband and I send condolences of peace and comfort.
Rosemary & Garvin (Bo) Brown
Neighbor
