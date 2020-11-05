Elease Dunbar Lord
Augusta, GA—Elease D. Lord entered into rest on Friday, October 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden at 11:00 a.m. She is survived by her children, Willie Earl (Geradine) Lord, Anna Marie (CSM Charles) Withers, Janice (Micheal) Calloway, Gwendolyn Striggles, Johnny Lord; sister, Ora Lee Wilson, Consuella O. Mills; seventeen grandchildren, 27 great-grands; twenty- two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/06/2020