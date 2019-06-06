Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Elease Tillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elease O'Bryant Tillman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elease O'Bryant Tillman Obituary
Mrs. Elease O'Bryant Tillman entered into rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cumming Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Norris Rouse officiating. Burial will be at Westover Memorial Park. Survivors are her daughter, Valorie P. Davis; her son, Claude Smith Tillman, III; four grandchildren, Valeasia (Kris) Walker, John C. (Leah) Davis, Jr., Brian (Holly) Tillman, Devin (Micah) Green; nine great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now