|
|
Mrs. Elease O'Bryant Tillman entered into rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cumming Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Norris Rouse officiating. Burial will be at Westover Memorial Park. Survivors are her daughter, Valorie P. Davis; her son, Claude Smith Tillman, III; four grandchildren, Valeasia (Kris) Walker, John C. (Leah) Davis, Jr., Brian (Holly) Tillman, Devin (Micah) Green; nine great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 6, 2019