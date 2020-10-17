1/1
Elfriede L. Howard
1934 - 2020
Mrs. Elfriede L. Howard
Augusta, GA—On Wednesday, October 15, 2020, Elfriede L. Howard (Elfie), loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 86.
Elfie was born May 17, 1934 in Salzburg, Austria. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Chessley B. Howard III (Chess), her parents Franz and Katharina Lederer, and siblings, Gilda, Dieter, and Herbert.
Elfie is survived by her daughter, Caroline H. Vaughan (David) of Westminster, MD, sister-in-law Betty Duvall, several nieces and nephews in Australia, California, Canada, and Colorado.
Elfie's early years were the tumult of WWII and the past war reconstruction era. It was during the post war era that she met Chess and fell in love with a young, dashing southern gentleman, who was a private in the US Army. When his deployment ended, he promised to return and marry her. Within a short time that is exactly what occurred with their marriage on Valentine's Day, 1953.
Lacking proper clearances to immigrate to the US, Elfie was unable to return immediately to the US with Chess. Passage was quickly secured via a freighter that arrived in New Orleans in the spring of 1953.
Elfie and Chess resided in Memphis, TN before relocating to Augusta, GA where they maintained a home for 51 years. They were members of St. Johns Methodist Church.
Elfie transitioned quickly to her new life and even mastered the southern colloquialisms albeit with a slight German accent.
Elfie had many interests and led an active life. She was a talented seamstress and knitter, which reflected her exquisite sense of fashion. Throughout the years she volunteered for many agencies such as helping stroke victims, being a dog walker at the shelter, and assisting in the literacy program for children.
Her love of music ranged from classical to Motown. Elfie enjoyed traveling the world and discovering new adventures around the next corner.
Her grace, generosity and radiant smile will be forever remembered by all that knew her. We would like to thank all nursing home staff throughout the years for Elfie's care, especially Homewood.
A memorial service will be held, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Elfie's cremains along with her late husband Chess will be interred in Memorial Park in Memphis, TN at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elfie's memory to the CSRA Humane Society, 425 Wood St., Augusta, GA 30904, or to any charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/18/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Memorial service
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
