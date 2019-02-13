|
Mrs. Elgie Freeman entered into rest on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethel AME Church with Reverend Augusta Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Walker Memorial Park. Cherishing her memories are her granddaughter, Lisa(Ronnie) Hall; two great-grandchildren; brother, William (Henrietta) Styles; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019