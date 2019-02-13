Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Elgie Freeman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elgie Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elgie Freeman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elgie Freeman Obituary
Mrs. Elgie Freeman entered into rest on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethel AME Church with Reverend Augusta Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Walker Memorial Park. Cherishing her memories are her granddaughter, Lisa(Ronnie) Hall; two great-grandchildren; brother, William (Henrietta) Styles; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now