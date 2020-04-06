|
|
Mr. Elijah Blocker
Aiken, SC—Mr. Elijah L. Blocker, 92, of 131 Hancock Rd, entered into rest April 4, 2020. Graveside services will be 11am Thursday, April 9, 2020at Aiken Memorial Gardens with Rev. Reginald White officiating. The family will assemble at his residence, 10am. Viewing will be Wednesday 4pm - 6pm at the funeral home. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Blocker; daughters, Annie Pearl (Benjamin) McKenzie, Eliza (Oscar) Drummings, & Miriam (Talmadge) Pope; sons, Elijah (Louise) Blocker Jr, Andrew (Lena) Blocker, Ernest (Debra) Blocker, James (Stephanie) Blocker, John Blocker, Thomas (Cheryl) Blocker; & Vydale Blocker; 34 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/7/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020