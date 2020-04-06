Home

POWERED BY

Services
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Aiken Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Elijah Blocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elijah Blocker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elijah Blocker Obituary
Mr. Elijah Blocker
Aiken, SC—Mr. Elijah L. Blocker, 92, of 131 Hancock Rd, entered into rest April 4, 2020. Graveside services will be 11am Thursday, April 9, 2020at Aiken Memorial Gardens with Rev. Reginald White officiating. The family will assemble at his residence, 10am. Viewing will be Wednesday 4pm - 6pm at the funeral home. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Blocker; daughters, Annie Pearl (Benjamin) McKenzie, Eliza (Oscar) Drummings, & Miriam (Talmadge) Pope; sons, Elijah (Louise) Blocker Jr, Andrew (Lena) Blocker, Ernest (Debra) Blocker, James (Stephanie) Blocker, John Blocker, Thomas (Cheryl) Blocker; & Vydale Blocker; 34 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/7/20

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elijah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -