Elise Friar Delaughter
Edgefield, SC—Elise Friar Delaughter, 92, of Edgefield, SC wife of the late John Marion Delaughter entered into rest on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM Monday, October 26, 2020 at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.
Mrs. Delaughter was a retired Secretary for Federal Pacific and was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, John M. (Ann) Delaughter, and Jerry Glenn (Mary) Delaughter; one brother, Tommy Friar; four grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/25/2020