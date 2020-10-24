1/
Friar Elise Delaughter
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elise Friar Delaughter
Edgefield, SC—Elise Friar Delaughter, 92, of Edgefield, SC wife of the late John Marion Delaughter entered into rest on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM Monday, October 26, 2020 at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.
Mrs. Delaughter was a retired Secretary for Federal Pacific and was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, John M. (Ann) Delaughter, and Jerry Glenn (Mary) Delaughter; one brother, Tommy Friar; four grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/25/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved