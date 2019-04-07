Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
(803) 359-6118
Resources
More Obituaries for Elise Wheatley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elise Leila Newsome Wheatley


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elise Leila Newsome Wheatley Obituary
A graveside service for Elise Wheatley, 92, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at West View Cemetery in Augusta, GA. Memorials may be made to a .

Mrs. Wheatley was born March 6, 1927 in Augusta, GA, and passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Leila Bell Sanders and Fred E. Newsome. Mrs. Wheatley was a retired ER nurse from University Hospital in Augusta, GA.

She was the widow of Leonard Palmer Wheatley, Sr. and is survived by her children, Leonard Palmer Wheatley, Jr., Karen Wheatley Mangold, Kenneth Byron Wheatley and Laurie McDaniel Bales; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now