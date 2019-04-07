|
|
A graveside service for Elise Wheatley, 92, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at West View Cemetery in Augusta, GA. Memorials may be made to a .
Mrs. Wheatley was born March 6, 1927 in Augusta, GA, and passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Leila Bell Sanders and Fred E. Newsome. Mrs. Wheatley was a retired ER nurse from University Hospital in Augusta, GA.
She was the widow of Leonard Palmer Wheatley, Sr. and is survived by her children, Leonard Palmer Wheatley, Jr., Karen Wheatley Mangold, Kenneth Byron Wheatley and Laurie McDaniel Bales; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019