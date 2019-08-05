|
|
Elise Louise Inniss
Edgefield, SC—Ms. Elise Louise Roney Inniss, of Horseshoe Street, entered into rest August 2, 2019 at Self Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Republican Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Ms. Inniss, a native of Saluda County was a member of Republican Grove Baptist Church where she sang on the senior choir.
Survivors include four sisters, Mattie Holloway, Edgefield, SC, Lucille Roney, Washington, DC, Ruth Roney, New York and Mary (Clemson) Quarles, Edgefield, SC; two half sisters, Sarah Lee, Edgefield, SC and Willie Mae Carter, Texas; four grandchildren, Gregory Moore,Markey Barnes, Jimel Moore, Edgefield, SC and Talike Rutledge, Virginia Beach, VA; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Mattie Holloway, 14 Bush Lane or after 2 pm today at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 6, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019