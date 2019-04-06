Home

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel
123 Columbia Ave
Chapin, SC 29036
(803) 345-3500
Elise Wheatley
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
West View Cemetery
Augusta, GA
A graveside service for Elise Wheatley, 92, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at West View Cemetery in Augusta, GA. Memorials may be made to a .

Mrs. Wheatley was born March 6, 1927 in Augusta, GA, and passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Leila Bell Sanders and Fred E. Newsome. Mrs. Wheatley was a retired ER nurse from University Hospital in Augusta, GA.

She was the widow of Leonard Palmer Wheatley, Sr. and is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is in charge.

www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2019
