Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Lawrence

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth A. Lawrence Obituary
Elizabeth A. Lawrence, 77, wife of the late Joe M. Lawrence, entered into rest Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors wilth Reverend Greg Glover officiating.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 10, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.

www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now