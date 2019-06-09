|
Elizabeth A. Lawrence, 77, wife of the late Joe M. Lawrence, entered into rest Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors wilth Reverend Greg Glover officiating.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 10, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
