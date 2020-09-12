Elizabeth and Otis Smith
Augusta, GA—The Celebration of Life Service for Otis P. Smith, Sr., 86, and Elizabeth Tinney Smith, 86, will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at National Hills Baptist Church. Visitation with family begins at 10:00 a.m. Please wear masks. A private family graveside service follows. United in Holy Matrimony on August 17, 1952, Otis and Elizabeth were re-united in the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ on September 3, 2020 when Elizabeth (MawMaw) entered into Glory. Otis (PawPaw) had passed May 14, 2020. They battled dementia as they lived, side-by-side, in the home. Otis was retired from a long career with Owens Corning Fiberglass in Aiken, SC, and Elizabeth was a retired career school bus driver in Richmond County.They served others as an engaged and exemplary Deacon couple and through a ministry to seniors at National Hills Baptist Church. On the home mission field, they traveled numerous times to locations where natural disasters occurred in the eastern United States serving as relief volunteers sanctioned by the Georgia Baptist Mission Board and the American Red Cross.
Otis and Elizabeth were blessed with and loved their many family members: four children -- Otis Smith, Jr., Brenda Hoops, Bonnie (Jet) Toney, and Billy (Karen) Smith; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; four great, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. They are survived by brothers James (Betty) Tinney and William (Sandy) Tinney and sisters-in-law Glenda Tinney, Jean Tinney, and Laura Tinney.
Acknowledgments may be contributed in the name of Otis and Elizabeth Smith, Sr. to the Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief Fund, 6405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, GA, 30097 (770-936-5254) or the Alzheimer's Association
