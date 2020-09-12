1/1
Elizabeth and Otis Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth and Otis Smith
Augusta, GA—The Celebration of Life Service for Otis P. Smith, Sr., 86, and Elizabeth Tinney Smith, 86, will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at National Hills Baptist Church. Visitation with family begins at 10:00 a.m. Please wear masks. A private family graveside service follows. United in Holy Matrimony on August 17, 1952, Otis and Elizabeth were re-united in the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ on September 3, 2020 when Elizabeth (MawMaw) entered into Glory. Otis (PawPaw) had passed May 14, 2020. They battled dementia as they lived, side-by-side, in the home. Otis was retired from a long career with Owens Corning Fiberglass in Aiken, SC, and Elizabeth was a retired career school bus driver in Richmond County.They served others as an engaged and exemplary Deacon couple and through a ministry to seniors at National Hills Baptist Church. On the home mission field, they traveled numerous times to locations where natural disasters occurred in the eastern United States serving as relief volunteers sanctioned by the Georgia Baptist Mission Board and the American Red Cross.
Otis and Elizabeth were blessed with and loved their many family members: four children -- Otis Smith, Jr., Brenda Hoops, Bonnie (Jet) Toney, and Billy (Karen) Smith; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; four great, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. They are survived by brothers James (Betty) Tinney and William (Sandy) Tinney and sisters-in-law Glenda Tinney, Jean Tinney, and Laura Tinney.
Acknowledgments may be contributed in the name of Otis and Elizabeth Smith, Sr. to the Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief Fund, 6405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, GA, 30097 (770-936-5254) or the Alzheimer's Association Augusta. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd., Martinez GA, 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/13/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved