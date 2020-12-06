Elizabeth Ann Barton
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Saturday, December 5, 2020, Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Barton,88, loving wife of the late Leon T. Barton, Jr.
Ann was a member of Curtis Baptist Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, DIY work on her home, her mountain cabin, and traveling. She was a passionate cook and artist. Also, Ann was loved by her family, friends, and extended family of loving caregivers.
Family members include her children: Kathy Howard (Ed) and Leon T. Barton, III (Liz); and grandson: Edward Howard. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Earl "Hutch" and Daisy Hutcheson, and sister, June Byrnes.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son. Burial will be private.
The family request that all in attendance to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines. The family also understands if you are not able to attend.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits