Elizabeth Ann Kent
Grovetown, Georgia—Elizabeth Ann Kent, 79, wife of the late Carl Obadiah Kent, Jr., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Bellevue Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Jerry Pitman officiating.
Mrs. Kent, a native of Warrenton, Ga. was a longtime resident of Grovetown. She retired from the Columbia County Board of Education. As a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, she loved working and cooking with the church's Hospitality committee. Spending time with her family and cooking for them was her most enjoyment in life.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, David Kent (Jennifer) and Patricia Ann Miller (Carl Thomas Miller, Jr.); her grandchildren, Brittany Kent Burdeshaw (Harrison), Lauren Taylor Kent (Ryan Smith), Carl Thomas Miller, III and Abbigail Elizabeth Lee Miller; and one great-grandchild, Logan Michael Burdeshaw.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Bellevue Baptist Church, 714 Reynolds Road, Grovetown, GA 30813.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask all guests and family members attending the graveside service to practice social distancing and if medically able, wear a mask.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/09/2020