Elizabeth "Beth" Bishop
Evans, GA—Mrs. Beth Bishop, 56, beloved wife of Jeff "J.B." Bishop, passed away at home from complications of pancreatic cancer on Thursday, November 7, 2019 with her family by her side.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road Chapel. An additional visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10 at Paulk Funeral Home in Fitzgerald, Georgia from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with burial to follow at 2:00 at Dorminy Mill Baptist Church Cemetery.
In addition to her husband, J.B., she is survived by her children; Daniel Bishop (Amanda) and Tia Bishop, her grandchildren; Jackson Atterton and Emily and Lily Bishop, her mother, Annie Lusk and her brothers; Billy Lusk and Jimmy Lusk.
The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to the at .
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/08/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019