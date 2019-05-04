Home

Elizabeth Briggs Smith


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Briggs Smith Obituary
Mrs. Elizabeth Briggs Smith, 81, died peacefully on May 2, 2019. Her funeral service will be held in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 5, 2019 with Rev. Milton Summerall officiating. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Belvedere, 203 Verdery Dr. Belvedere, SC 29841.

To view her full obituary and leave condolences please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.

Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 4, 2019
