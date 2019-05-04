|
Mrs. Elizabeth Briggs Smith, 81, died peacefully on May 2, 2019. Her funeral service will be held in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 5, 2019 with Rev. Milton Summerall officiating. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Belvedere, 203 Verdery Dr. Belvedere, SC 29841.
