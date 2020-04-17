|
Elizabeth Brown
Augusta, GEORGIA—Elizabeth B. Brown, age 90, of Augusta, GA passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born on November 12 to the parents of Henry and Flossie Blackshear. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Osborne (Vivian) Brown of Chicago, IL, daughters, Maria Abraham and Rose Jones of Augusta, GA, sisters, Ola Wilson, Atlanta, GA, Flossie Ortiz of Augusta, GA, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Brown, III. Mrs. Brown retired as Director of Med/Surg/Oncology Nursing from University Hospital after 32 years of service. She was a graduate of Lamar School of Nursing and a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. A planned memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020