Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Brown


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Brown Obituary
Elizabeth Brown
Augusta, GEORGIA—Elizabeth B. Brown, age 90, of Augusta, GA passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born on November 12 to the parents of Henry and Flossie Blackshear. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Osborne (Vivian) Brown of Chicago, IL, daughters, Maria Abraham and Rose Jones of Augusta, GA, sisters, Ola Wilson, Atlanta, GA, Flossie Ortiz of Augusta, GA, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Brown, III. Mrs. Brown retired as Director of Med/Surg/Oncology Nursing from University Hospital after 32 years of service. She was a graduate of Lamar School of Nursing and a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. A planned memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/18/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -