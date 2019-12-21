|
Elizabeth Calhoun Chalker
Augusta, GA—Elizabeth Calhoun Chalker, 73, of Augusta, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at home with her beloved son by her side after a prolonged illness.
Elizabeth was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County, the University of North Carolina, and the University of Georgia Law School, where she was the only female in her graduating class of 1971. She was a moot court champion and did very well in her arguments in court throughout her whole career. After law school she worked with her father, the late William C. Calhoun, of Calhoun and Kernaghan Law Firm, until May of 1972, when she began as prosecutor with the US Attorney's office. One of her colleagues there said she was one of the best criminal prosecutors around the area, trying criminal cases in Augusta, Savannah, and Brunswick. She worked with the FBI, the DEA and other federal agencies.
Survivors include her devoted son, William Calhoun Chalker, her sisters Catherine Calhoun Pursley and Lawson Calhoun Kelly (Dr. Frank B. Kelly,) and her faithful cousin, Louise Tinley, whose constant help allowed Elizabeth to stay at home for the last several years. She also enjoyed the happiness created by nephews and nieces, Will Kelly (Hayley), Carter Kelly Monroe (Bill), Catie Pursley Boyd (Will), Leigh Morris Pursley, and Carson Pursley Kabier (Zarif). She was preceded in death by her parents, Anne Carter Calhoun ("Bootsie") and Billy Calhoun, and her husband, Dr. Dan Chalker, an eminent dermatologist at the Medical College of Georgia.
Memorials may be made to the , 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316, or the Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, GA, 30904. The family wants to express everlasting gratitude to Dr. George Pursley, SouthEast Hospice, David Day and Made Your Day (MYD Services), Wilhelmina Bryant, and life-long friends who walked with her on this long journey home to her Lord and Savior.
A private family service will be held.
