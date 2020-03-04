Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carpentersville Baptist Church
415 Carpentersville Road
North Augusta, GA
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Carpentersville Baptist Church
415 Carpentersville Road
North Augusta, GA
Elizabeth Cofer Burton Obituary
Mrs. Elizabeth Cofer Burton
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Elizabeth Cofer Burton, 87, entered into rest Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Carpentersville Baptist Church, 415 Carpentersville Road, North Augusta, SC, Reverend Herman Bing, pastor. Interment will be in First Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
