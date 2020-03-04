|
Mrs. Elizabeth Cofer Burton
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Elizabeth Cofer Burton, 87, entered into rest Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Carpentersville Baptist Church, 415 Carpentersville Road, North Augusta, SC, Reverend Herman Bing, pastor. Interment will be in First Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
