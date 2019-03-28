Home

Elizabeth Dill, former Director of Christian Education at St John's United Methodist Church, died Sunday March 17, 2019, in Panama City, Florida. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Thomas Earl Dill, III (wife Robin), Cathy Ann Dill Odom (husband Timothy Odom, deceased), and Lynn Ann Dill Lancaster (husband William), seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Her memorial service will be at 1 PM, March 31, 2019 at St John's United Methodist Church in Aiken, SC with the Rev Ken Nelson and Nancy Reid officiating.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
