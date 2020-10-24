Elizabeth Dyches
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Elizabeth Newman Dyches, wife of the late Romie Richard Dyches, of Grovetown, entered into rest on October 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday October 26, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens at 11:00 AM with Pastor Andy Collins officiating. She was born in Grovetown on April 23, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Pierce Newman and Margaret Inglett Newman. She was a homemaker and was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her four sons Rockie Dyches and wife Jen, Edward Dyches, Danny Dyches and wife Shannon, Phillip Dyches and wife Wanda, her daughter Wanda D. Anderson and husband Mike, her brother Floyd Newman, her sister Paulette Newman, 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105. There will be no visitation at the funeral home, the family will meet at the graveside. Everyone is asked to please practice social distancing. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 706-863-6747 Please sign the online guest book at www.tlkingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/25/2020