|
|
Elizabeth Flynn
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Sunday, March 22, 2020, Mrs. Elizabeth Devine Flynn, 92, loving wife of the late Edwin Harvey Flynn.
Mrs. Flynn was a native of Memphis, TN. She earned her BA and MA in English from the University of Tennessee. Later she became a faculty member at the University of Tennessee where she taught English. She moved to Augusta and retired as the librarian at the Episcopal Day School.
Family members include her sons: Patrick Devine Flynn and Matthew Harvey Flynn (Terri); and brother: John Devine. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, John and Roberta Devine.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 3/29/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020