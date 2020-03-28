The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Elizabeth Flynn


1927 - 2020
Elizabeth Flynn Obituary
Elizabeth Flynn
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Sunday, March 22, 2020, Mrs. Elizabeth Devine Flynn, 92, loving wife of the late Edwin Harvey Flynn.
Mrs. Flynn was a native of Memphis, TN. She earned her BA and MA in English from the University of Tennessee. Later she became a faculty member at the University of Tennessee where she taught English. She moved to Augusta and retired as the librarian at the Episcopal Day School.
Family members include her sons: Patrick Devine Flynn and Matthew Harvey Flynn (Terri); and brother: John Devine. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, John and Roberta Devine.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 3/29/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020
