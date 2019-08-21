Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Wadley First United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Wadley First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Fulghum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Fulghum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Fulghum Obituary
Elizabeth Fulghum
Midville, GA—Elizabeth Foster "Babe" Fulghum, died Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro. Betty was born in Gordon, Georgia , daughter of the late Roy G. Foster,Sr. and Lulee Stokes Foster.
Memorial services will be Saturday morning at 11:00 A.M. from the Wadley First United Methodist Church . Interment will follow in the Wadley Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening 5:30-7:30 P.M. at Wadley First United Methodist Church.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/22/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.