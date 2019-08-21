|
|
Elizabeth Fulghum
Midville, GA—Elizabeth Foster "Babe" Fulghum, died Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro. Betty was born in Gordon, Georgia , daughter of the late Roy G. Foster,Sr. and Lulee Stokes Foster.
Memorial services will be Saturday morning at 11:00 A.M. from the Wadley First United Methodist Church . Interment will follow in the Wadley Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening 5:30-7:30 P.M. at Wadley First United Methodist Church.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/22/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019