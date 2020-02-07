|
Elizabeth Glover
Augusta, GA—Elizabeth Tillett Glover was born July 9, 1940 in Lynchburg, VA to Alvin B. and Sara R. Tillett and passed away on February 4, 2020 at home in Evans, GA.
Elizabeth is survived by Patrick B. Glover, her husband of 37 years; son: John B (Susan) Glover of Roswell, GA; daughter: Mary Lee (Aaron) Rositch of Omro, WI.; son: Timothy R. Hiddemen of Waupaca,WI.; sister: Nancy Law of Parker, CO; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Elizabeth was a proud graduate of Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Roanoke, VA. She graduated cum laude with degrees in French and Music.
She was a French teacher, head of the foreign language, and theater department at Augusta Prep for 23 years. While there, she was also Junior class sponsor, academic bowl team coach and director, and musical accompanist for many great plays.
Elizabeth said, "Next to my family, teaching is the great love of my life, and I am so grateful for the wonderful students, parents, and colleagues with whom I worked."
Elizabeth was a multitalented lady. She sang in various church choirs since a teenager. She sang with Augusta Opera when they performed Romeo and Juliet. She was involved in community theater when she lived in Pennsylvania. She was a docent at Phinizy swamp. She was active in various roles in the Kingston Swim Team, and Augusta Swim League.
Elizabeth loved to travel and had traveled to all 50 states, been to France 27 times, and also to 7 other countries. Travel broadens your mind. She has seen every Super Bowl from Number 1 thru number 54 this year. She was a fantastic chef, a great bridge player, and was a connoisseur of French food and wines, and a very talented pianist.
She enjoyed sports car racing with her husband, and they were licensed crew members of IMSA for 13 years and worked mainly with Porsches and the great men who raced them. Yes, she owned her own firesuit!
A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 11:00 A.M. at Church of the Good Shepherd with The Rev. Robert Fain officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or to the Augusta Prep Drama at Augusta Prep, 285 Flowing Wells Rd, Martinez, GA 30809.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
