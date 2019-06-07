|
|
Mrs. Elizabeth "Anna" Holloway Merriwether, 82, of Assurance Lane, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at University Hospital, Augusta, GA surrounded by her children. Funeral services will be held 11 am Monday, June 10, 2019 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church with Pastor Martris Mims officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in the Holloway Cemetery.
Mrs. Merriwether, a native of North Augusta attended the public schools of Aiken County. She retired from Mattie C. Hall Healthcare and as a private duty nurse. She was a member and deaconess of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Terry Holloway (Melvis), Jeffery Holloway (Sara), Angelia Renea Holloway (Horace Pixley) Areka Freeman (Gerald), her chosen children, Joyce Bates (Tony), Denise Bradley, Jerlyn Stokely, Michael Merriwether, Paula Merriwether and Tammy Merriwether; daughter-in-law, Jackie Holloway; siblings, Kathy Kent, Gregory Turner, James Smith, Mary Hazel, Barbara Hazel, Joann Hazel and Bennie Hazel; sisters-in-law, Rosa Jane Cofer, Bessie English, Shirley Holloway and Sara Smith; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 7 to June 9, 2019