Mrs. Elizabeth Inez Page Wilsey, 91, of Augusta, GA, wife of the late Bertie E. Wilsey, II., entered into rest suddenly and peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Born in Shelby, NC, she was a daughter of the late Ambose Page and the late Novella Rabb Hayes. After she married, she moved to New York, where she retired form Oneida Silverware. Miss Inez enjoyed cooking, gardening and was known for her "Special Christmas Candies". Always a "tell me I can't person", she began riding motorcycles at the age of sixty-five.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Leonard L. Jr. and Rahui Wilsey, Augusta, GA, the late Bertie E. Wilsey, III and the late Curtis S. Wilsey, daughter-in-law, Terau Wilsey, wife of Curtis, sister and her husband, Melody and Bobby Hadden, grandchildren, Timotio Wilsey, Elizabeth Wilsey, Ngatamaine Wilsey, Edward Wilsey and Steven Wilsey, several great-grandchildren and very special nieces, Pat Clayton and her husband, Byron, Beech Island, SC and Ann Moyer and her companion, David Kaney, Langley, SC.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, July 28, 2019, beginning at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. No formal funeral service will be held locally. However, Pastor Charles Moyer will offer words of comfort at 3 o'clock at the funeral home. A funeral service as well as interment will be held in Canastota, NY, under the direction of J. Homer Ball Funeral Home.
It has been requested that memorials be made to the Living Church God. (www.lcg.org)
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 28, 2019