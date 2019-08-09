|
Elizabeth J. Creel
Augusta, GA—Elizabeth J. Creel, 80, known to many as "Big Mama" went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at West View Cemetery with Rev. Harold Creel officiating.
Mrs. Creel was a wonderful mother to her children and family whether they were or not. She loved to be around people, doing arts and crafts, and serving her Lord. Her grandkids and great grandkids were her life. Mrs. Creel always made people laugh and she was not only a mother but also our friend when we needed her to be.
Mrs. Creel is survived by her sons, Tony Foster, Harold Creel (Christie), and Nal Creel, Jr.; her daughters, Susan Gail Stamey and Virginia Anne Hernandez; her sister, Annabelle McGee; and by her 13 grand children and 12 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening, August 12, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
