Elizabeth Jenkins
Augusta, GA—Elizabeth Jenkins entered into rest on Saturday, October 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine (John) Daniels; two grandchildren, Aisha Jenkins, Wayne P. Jenkins Jr.; three great grandchildren, Destiny Jenkins, Demilah Jenkins, Alaina Williams; two nephews, Garrick (Monique) Smith, Vincent (Janet) Smith. A host of other relatives. There will be a viewing on Friday from 1-5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/08/2020