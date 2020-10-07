1/1
Elizabeth Jenkins
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Elizabeth Jenkins
Augusta, GA—Elizabeth Jenkins entered into rest on Saturday, October 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine (John) Daniels; two grandchildren, Aisha Jenkins, Wayne P. Jenkins Jr.; three great grandchildren, Destiny Jenkins, Demilah Jenkins, Alaina Williams; two nephews, Garrick (Monique) Smith, Vincent (Janet) Smith. A host of other relatives. There will be a viewing on Friday from 1-5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/08/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Memories & Condolences

October 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rev Gordon Thomas
Classmate
October 6, 2020
I was sad to hear about the passing of my mama's dear friend "Liz" my sisters Godmother..my bonus "Auntie" who I loved and adored with all my heart ❤. I extend love and prayers to Elaine and the rest of the family. May God's perfect peace be with you during this time.
Beverly Diggs Berry
Beverly Berry
Family
October 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Idella Heyward
Acquaintance
October 6, 2020
To The Family:
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We were friends and worked together at Augusta YDC.
Arleen Cooper-Jones
Arleen Jones
Coworker
October 5, 2020
I am deeply saddened by the death of my friend and Church member. I pray God's Grace and Mercy upon the family.

Brenda J Bonner
Brenda J Bonner
Friend
October 5, 2020
Deborah Ivey-Terry
