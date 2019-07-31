Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Live River Baptist Church
3404 Jack Kelly Road
View Map
Elizabeth Johnson Glenn

Elizabeth Johnson Glenn Obituary
Elizabeth Johnson Glenn
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Elizabeth Johnson Glenn entered into rest Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her children Dion Glenn, Dorian Fletcher and Shannon Scott; brothers, sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, August 2, 2019, at Live River Baptist Church, 3404 Jack Kelly Road, with Pastor Vivian Hambrick, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be today from 4 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019
