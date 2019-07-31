|
|
Elizabeth Johnson Glenn
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Elizabeth Johnson Glenn entered into rest Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her children Dion Glenn, Dorian Fletcher and Shannon Scott; brothers, sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, August 2, 2019, at Live River Baptist Church, 3404 Jack Kelly Road, with Pastor Vivian Hambrick, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be today from 4 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019