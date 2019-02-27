|
Ms. Elizabeth Morgan Mincey entered into rest on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are her children, Wadee'AH Sims, Idrissa Morgan, Shameka Mincey, Al-lateef Morgan; siblings, Cluese Smalley, Paul Morgan, Bernice Millbrook, Stephanie McCann; and fifteen grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019