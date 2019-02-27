Home

Elizabeth Morgan Mincey

Elizabeth Morgan Mincey Obituary
Ms. Elizabeth Morgan Mincey entered into rest on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are her children, Wadee'AH Sims, Idrissa Morgan, Shameka Mincey, Al-lateef Morgan; siblings, Cluese Smalley, Paul Morgan, Bernice Millbrook, Stephanie McCann; and fifteen grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019
