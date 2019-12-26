|
Elizabeth Rebecca "Becky" Hicks Cloninger
Newton, GA—Elizabeth Rebecca "Becky" Hicks Cloninger, age 98, of Newton, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 at Abernethy Laurels. Born on August 31, 1921 in Decatur, GA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Arthur Hicks Sr. and Sarah Juliette Skelton Hicks.
In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Arthur Hicks, Jr.; husband, Col. Adrian S. Cloninger; and brother-in-law, Frank Cloninger.
Those left to cherish her memory are nephews, Tom Hicks, Jim Hicks, Steve Cloninger, Bruce Cloninger, Jerry Cloninger; niece, Linda Baird; her beloved godson, George Haymans; and cousin, Dr. Charles "Red" Skelton.
Becky grew up in Decatur, GA where she graduated from High School. She attended North Georgia College in Dahlonega, GA and graduated from Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC.
She joined the Red Cross during World War II and worked in Miami, FL helping military personnel returning from Europe. Her business career included working for Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta, GA and IPG Advertising in New York, NY.
Becky married Adrian Cloninger on December 15, 1973 in Atlanta, GA and then enjoyed 41 years together. Immediately following their marriage, she moved to Pakistan where Adrian worked for the Dept. of Defense. In 1977, they returned to the United States and moved to Augusta, GA where they called home for 35 years. One of Becky's favorite times of the year was Spring in Augusta. The azaleas and dogwoods were in bloom and it was the week of The Masters Golf Tournament. She went all out hosting dinner parties and providing accommodations and tickets for family and friends.
Becky's favorite place was her and Adrian's home in Ellijay, GA. It was a beautiful mountain retreat where the pace of life was slow and more relaxed for two people who loved to travel
and stay on the go.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Maiden, NC.
Through the years, she always stayed in touch with family and friends by personal visits, by phone or written cards. She enjoyed a long and happy life and will be missed by those who knew her as aunt, godmother and friend.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Maiden, NC at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 with Rev. Rob Hutchinson officiating. Burial to follow at Maiden City Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the Cloninger Family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com.
Memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, c/o Flossie Cloninger Scholarship Fund, 303 North Main Avenue, Maiden, NC 28650,
The Cloninger family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton, NC.
