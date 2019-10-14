Home

DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Waynesboro First United Methodist Church
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Waynesboro First United Methodist Church
1928 - 2019
Elizabeth Rogers
Waynesboro, GA—Elizabeth Holland Rogers, 91, entered into rest Saturday, October 12, 2019. Funeral Services will be 4pm Thursday, October 17 at the Waynesboro First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531). You may sign the guest book and view the full obituary at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019
