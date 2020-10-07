Elizabeth S. Jenkins
Augusta, GA—Elizabeth S. Jenkins entered into rest on Saturday, October 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine (John) Daniels; two grandchildren, Aisha Jenkins, Wayne P. (Melissa) Jenkins Jr.; three great grandchildren, Destiny Jenkins, Demliah Jenkins, Alaina Williams; two nephews, Garrick (Monique) Smith, Floyd Vincent (Janet) Smith; niece, Thula Smith; loving cousin, William Smith Jr.; and host of other relatives. There will be a viewing at the funeral on Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road.
