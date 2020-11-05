Elizabeth Schlachter
Augusta, GA—Augusta, GA – Entered into rest Elizabeth Ludescher Schlachter, 96, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, surrounded by her family at home after a short illness. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Schlachter. Elizabeth was affectionately called "Granga" by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was born in Ardud, Hungary on October 23, 1924. She and Joe were next door neighbors in Ardud. However, Joe was 14 years older and as a young man came to America in the 1930's. She suffered through World War II in Hungary while Joe fought with the American Army against Japan. After the war, Joe brought Elizabeth to America as a war bride on New Years Eve 1947 and they married in 1948.
Granga loved to knit and crochet blankets for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an excellent cook of Hungarian cuisine and her poppyseed cake and American apple pie were famous. She surrounded herself with angels and pictures of her beloved family. The most treasured part of her days were spent hosting visits from family and discussing news, religion, current events, and history.
Elizabeth was a faithful member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church and had been since moving to Augusta in 1982 when Joe retired. She loved to pray the rosary and watch daily mass on EWTN, especially in the later years when she was no longer physically able to attend St. Mary's.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughters: Barbara Johnson (Ray), Joanne Noon; grandchildren: Stephanie Ouellette (Jim), Matt Johnson (Melissa), Christine Hyde (Conrad), Michael Johnson (Katie), Anne Marie Crais (Aaron), Stephen Noon (Kate), Brian Noon and Carolyn Noon and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by grandchildren, Kirstin Noon and Kevin Noon.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 7, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Ross as celebrant. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park. A Rosary will be recited Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. with visitation following from 1:30 until 2:00 P.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church. Pallbearers will be grandsons, grandsons-in-law and great grandsons.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church 1420 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904.
