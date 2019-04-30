The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Elizabeth Smith Obituary
Mrs. Elizabeth Laird Smith, 79, entered into rest Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Elizabeth was a school crossing guard for over 40 years, most recently she served the Lamar-Milledge Elementary School area. She also retired from J.B. White/Dillards Department Store. Elizabeth was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Family members include her children: Sandie Fleming (Robert), Sheryl Hitchcock (John), and Debbie Dillard (Albert); grandchildren: Hailey Eickleberry (Kirby), Clayton Fleming, Brandon Frazier, and Brynnleigh Dillard; and one great granddaughter: Brailynn Rosier.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Tom Kalliokoski officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2607 Commons Blvd, Augusta, GA 30909.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2019
