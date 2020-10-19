Elizabeth Stephens Allison
Augusta, GA—Elizabeth Stephens Allison, age 71, entered into rest on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born September 7, 1949 to C.W. "Speakie" and Jeanne Stephens of Wrens, GA.
She is survived by her son Charles (Michelle); sisters Jeannie English (Billy), and Cyndi Lloyd (Stephen); grandsons Travis Relken, and Aidan; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Please join us celebrating her life Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 PM at Crossroads Fellowship Church, 3875 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in her honor to the American Cancer Society
are appreciated.
Due to COVID-19, masks are REQUIRED.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/19/2020