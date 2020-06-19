Elizabeth T. Perdue
1938 - 2020
Augusta, GA—Elizabeth Michaelene Tatrn Perdue, 81, loving wife of the late Gordon C. Perdue, peacefully entered into her eternal rest Saturday afternoon, June 13, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center. In accordance with her wishes, the family will hold a private remembrance ceremony. Memorials in her memory may be made to Georgia Health Sciences Foundation (GHSF) designated for Parkinson's research at the Movement Disorder Program or the Parkinson's organization of your choice.
Born in East Deer Township PA to the late Sophie Kapus Tatrn and the late Charles Tatrn, Elizabeth was a long-time resident of Wrens, moving several years ago to Augusta to live with her daughter, Danielle. Known to family and friends as Betty Lou, she retired from Federal Civil Service at Fort Gordon in 1993 where she worked at the Communications Electronics Board. She was of the Catholic faith. A loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother, there was nothing that made her happier than being with her family.
Betty Lou is also preceded in death by her four brothers, Charles Tatrn, Anthony Tatrn, John Tatrn and Joseph Tatrn; and four sisters, Olga Zietz, Margaret Danik, Mary Swaiko and Victoria Mistrik. Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Danielle Perdue of Augusta, Jeffrey Perdue of Gibson, Alice Moore (Tim) of Wadley; former daughter-in-law, Dee Ellis Perdue of Matthews; five grandchildren, Eric Perdue, Adam Perdue, Samantha Moore, M.J. Moore and Tim Moore; sisters-in-law, Jayne Morales of Cumming and Phyllis Tatrn of Creighton PA; many nieces and nephews; and "fur grands", Rupert, Rev and Zoey.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the kindnesses evidenced in thought, deed and prayer. Heartfelt thanks are extended to Alliance Hospice and the staff at 8 South AUMC who cared for her in her final days; to Yolanda McClattie, Director of Memory Care, and the staff at Elmcroft of Martinez who provided wonderful care; and caregiver, Dina Rockymore, who was also a native of Pittsburgh. She especially enjoyed talking with Dina and sharing stories about their hometown.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com to sign the guestbook and to post condolences.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA is in charge of arrangements for Elizabeth Tatrn Perdue.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06212020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
