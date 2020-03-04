|
Elizabeth T. Snellings
Evans, GA—Elizabeth (Betty) Tedards Snellings died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center. She was 98 years old.
She is survived by four children: Dr. Alex Robert Mitchell of Macon, GA, and his wife Eyleen; William Ross Snellings Jr. of Sea Island, GA and his wife Betty; Kirkley Elizabeth Snellings of Savannah, GA; and Ross Schley Snellings of Augusta. She is also survived by four grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren: Andrea Mitchell Thomason of Macon, GA, and her husband Cole (Cole Jr, Ella, Kate and Mimi); Marian Mitchell Page of Charleston, SC and her husband Doug (William and Margaret); William Ross Snellings III of Charlottesville, VA and his wife Kacie (Ford, Sam and Henry); and Lilibet Snellings Kyte of Chicago, IL and her husband Peter (Peter Jr).
Mrs. Snellings was born on June 1, 1921 in Augusta. She was the daughter of Marian Lokey and George Fremon Tedards. Mrs. Snellings attended Greenville High School in Greenville, SC, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Furman University in 1942.
Her first marriage, in 1943, to 1st Lt. Robert Mazyck Mitchell, ended when he was killed in combat during World War II, in 1944. Together, they had a son, Alexander Robert Mitchell.
In 1947, Mrs. Snellings married Major William Ross Snellings, of Columbus, GA, also a decorated combat veteran of WWII. Together they had three children and were married for 63 years, before his death in 2009.
Mrs. Snellings was a member of The Church of the Good Shepherd for 77 years, where she served on Altar Guild for more than 50 years. She also served as the President of the Women of The Church, volunteered at the bookstore, and taught Sunday School.
Mrs. Snellings was an active member of the Augusta community. She was the Richmond County Chairman for the Mothers March of Dimes and the President of the Junior League of Augusta. As a member of the Tuttle-Newton Home Board, she served on the Mothers Aid Committee for many years. Mrs. Snellings was the President of the Parents Association at both The Augusta Preparatory School and The Episcopal Day School. She was a member of the Sun Dial Garden Club, The Sewing Club, and The Augusta Country Club.
An avid duplicate bridge player well into her 90s, Mrs. Snellings was an ACBL Life Master.
For the last ten years of her life, Mrs. Snellings lived at Brandon Wilde, in Evans, GA, where she was elected to represent the West Wing for the Residents Council.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 o'clock at The Church of The Good Shepherd, with a reception immediately following in the Parish Hall. The Rev. Robert D. Fain, Dr. Joe Bowden, The Rev. Dr. J. Andrew Menger, The Rev. Lynn Prather, and The Rev. Dr. Bunny Simon Williams will officiate. A burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park at 2:00 PM.
There will be no formal visitation, however friends may call at Platt's Belair Road on Thursday, March 5, 2020 and Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1:00 until 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Snellings asked that donations be made to The Church of The Good Shepherd at 2230 Walton Way Augusta, GA 30904.
