|
|
Elizabeth Thompson
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Elizabeth Thompson entered into rest on October 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12 noon at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Southview Cemetery. Survivors are her daughters, Malvine (William) Davis, Patricia (George Westley) Williams, Johnnie Mae (Bernard) Wells; grandchildren, Drayper Brooks, Gary Williams Jr., India Gwinn; one great grandchild; sisters, Bessie (Tony) Heath, Juanita Allen; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/20/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019