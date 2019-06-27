|
|
Elizabeth Williams Hill, 94, entered into rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Mrs. Hill was a member of Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church of Evans, GA. She loved her church and was a devout Christian. Her faith in the Lord was exemplified by her acts of generosity and kindness. She truly believed in the power of prayer. She always had a smile on her face and always had words of encouragement for her friends and family. Her most cherished moments were ones she shared with her children and their families. She had an adventurous spirit which was shown by her love to travel and trying new things. Some of her favorite activities were going to dinner, reading, texting, and watching movies especially ones on the Hallmark Channel.
Mrs. Hill is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, John D. Hill, Jr.; sons, John S. Hill, James M. Hill and David L. Hill; Parents, Sim and Ellen Williams; and brother, Sim Williams Jr. She is survived by her children Julie Ulm (Tom) and Shirley Meiere (Cheney); brother, Don Williams; grandchildren, Elizabeth Meiere, Cheney Meiere III, April Hunter, Emily Cottle, Trudy Cartagena and Jimmy Hill; great-grandchildren, Mariah Meiere, Henley Meiere, Leila Meiere, and Chase Hunter; and many family and friends who loved her dearly.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6-8pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2pm in the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Pallbearers who will honor Mrs. Hill are Cheney Meiere III, Charlie Hunter, Michael Cottle, Jimmy Hill, Joshua Cartagena and David Jackson. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church, 5555 Hereford Farm Rd., Evans, GA 30809.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 27, 2019