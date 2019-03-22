|
|
Mrs. Ella C. Patrick , wife to the late George A. Patrick, entered into rest Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Pruitt Health. Funeral services will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Palmer Grove Baptist Church, 3261 Old Waynesboro Road, with Reverend Jerry Smith, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019